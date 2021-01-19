Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

