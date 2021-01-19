BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BTGOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 71,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,220. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

