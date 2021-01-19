C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

