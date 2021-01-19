Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after buying an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.23. 19,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

