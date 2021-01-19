Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

