Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:CAL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. 28,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,700. Caleres has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 286,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 83,139 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 939,840 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.