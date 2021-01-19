Canaccord Genuity Raises Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target to $8.00

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

JUSHF opened at $5.95 on Friday. Jushi has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

