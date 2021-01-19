Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $3.86. 1,093,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

