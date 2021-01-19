Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

