China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIHKY stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 14,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.00.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

