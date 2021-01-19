Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Buys 28,279 Shares of Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) (ASX:GVF) Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) (ASX:GVF) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 28,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,975.74 ($21,411.24).

Christopher (Chris) Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 52,167 shares of Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,297.02 ($39,497.87).

On Wednesday, January 6th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 10,177 shares of Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$10,787.62 ($7,705.44).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.95.

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Value Fund Limited (GVF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.