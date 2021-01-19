Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,089. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

