Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.31.

CNK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 162,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 361.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 110.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 641,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 35.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 280,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

