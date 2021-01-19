Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $99.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $90.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,700. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

