Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $99.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNST. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.61.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,700. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.