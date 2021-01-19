Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CTXR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

