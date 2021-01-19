CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

