CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.
About CNS Pharmaceuticals
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.