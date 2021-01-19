Comparing Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) & FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kallo has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kallo and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 1 3 0 2.75

FirstCash has a consensus price target of $77.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.47%. Given FirstCash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Kallo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kallo and FirstCash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kallo N/A N/A -$760,000.00 N/A N/A FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.29 $164.62 million $3.89 14.89

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Profitability

This table compares Kallo and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kallo N/A N/A N/A FirstCash 7.37% 11.48% 6.30%

Summary

FirstCash beats Kallo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kallo

Kallo Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops and commercializes customized healthcare solutions. It engages in the development of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Integration Engine, a software that connect other applications in or outside of a hospital/clinic with the EMR system, as well as enables the doctor/nurse to access information in other healthcare applications. The company also develops Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization technology, which is used to maintain records of patient treatment history. In addition, it offers Mobile Clinic Telehealth System, a mobile clinic long distance or telehealth technology that enables remote transmission of standardized formats of data for laboratory information, diagnostic imaging, diagnosis, and clinical notes. Further, the company offers Kallo Integrated Delivery System (KIDS), a technology and process framework that defines and describes the component parts of various products and services; and KIDS Global Tele-Health Ecosystems, a tele-health program that encompasses various technology and administrative processes to deliver virtual medical care, health promotion/prevention, and other patient education to KIDS patients. It primarily serves clinics, hospitals, and healthcare organizations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Diamond Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Kallo Inc. in January 2011. Kallo Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

