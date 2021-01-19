Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNCE. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

