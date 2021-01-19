Congress Park Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

