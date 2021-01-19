Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $343,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

