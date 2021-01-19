Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,160. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.