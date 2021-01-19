Congress Park Capital LLC Takes $281,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $54.51. 2,316,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,970,029. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock worth $83,003,746. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.