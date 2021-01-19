Consolidated Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,503,000 after acquiring an additional 305,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,727,000 after buying an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,633,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

