Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.00. 149,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

