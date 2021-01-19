Contrasting Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) & Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.32 $15.75 million $0.69 7.41 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 16.54% 6.80% 0.78% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

