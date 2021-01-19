Craig Hallum Raises Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $25.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 164,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $891.91 million, a PE ratio of -261.15 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,321,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

