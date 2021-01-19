Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €170.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.09 ($155.40).

Get Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) alerts:

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €130.05 ($153.00) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.