Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $3.92 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.33. 200,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,805. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

