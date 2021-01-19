Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.37.

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.87. 4,274,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.28. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

