Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cutera by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Cutera by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

CUTR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,910. Cutera has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.