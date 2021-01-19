CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $298,000.

CVI stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

