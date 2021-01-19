Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,746,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

