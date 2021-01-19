D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 89,350 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$21.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09.

Get D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) alerts:

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.