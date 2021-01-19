Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.19. Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,680,256 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$51.91 million and a P/E ratio of -19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

