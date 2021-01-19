Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of DVDCF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

