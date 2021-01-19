DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) PT Raised to $8.00 at Citigroup

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.97.
NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. 129,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
