DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) PT Raised to $8.00 at Citigroup

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. 129,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 849.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 655,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.