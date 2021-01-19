Detalus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,700 SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,795. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

