Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $677,000 in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 43.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MFNC traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $147.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

