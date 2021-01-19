Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Dether has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Dether has a market cap of $607,309.46 and $7,234.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00513545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.76 or 0.03837439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.