Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €185.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €173.47 ($204.08).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €151.20 ($177.88) on Friday. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €185.48 ($218.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €148.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

