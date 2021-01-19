DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,374,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,820. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.84. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

