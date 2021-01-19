Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.84

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.84 and last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 35827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

DXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.86. The stock has a market cap of C$441.11 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

