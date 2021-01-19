Diageo’s (DEO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.69. 13,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.