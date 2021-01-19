Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.