DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 450,740 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,681,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,740 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $141,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,217,320. The firm has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

