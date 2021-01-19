DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $33,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

