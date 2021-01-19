DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,322 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $80,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 661,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,270,005. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

