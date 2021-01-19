Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Raymond James upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion.

UFS stock opened at C$40.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of C$25.29 and a 52-week high of C$52.43.

About Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

